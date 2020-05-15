The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce along with Discover Gloucester has compiled a list of all area restaurants currently open for takeout, with delivery information and any other details you might want to know. Want a new spot to grab takeout this weekend? Check out some of these North Shore eateries.
—
Woodman’s of Essex
Essex
Delivery: Yes
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Notes: Available for delivery to Hamilton, Wenham, Manchester, Magnolia, and West Gloucester.
(978) 768-6057
Windward Grille
Essex
Delivery: No
Hours: 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
(978) 768-0050
Seaport Grille
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Notes: Open May 14 through 17, then open from May 20 onward.
(978) 282-9799
1606 Restaurant & Bar
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
(978) 491-5090
Tonno
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Notes: Tonno’s Wakefield location is also open for both takeout and groceries.
(978) 879-4795
Magnolia 525
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Notes: Curbside pickup available on request, and delivery available through Delivery Shark.
(978) 525-3230
Poseidon’s Pizza
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Hours: 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
(978) 290-4313
Yellow Sub Shop
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
(978) 281-2217
Virgilio’s Bakery
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
(978) 283-5295
Charlie’s Place
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
(978) 281-5002
Causeway Restaurant
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday
(978) 281-5256
Cake Ann
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Notes: Online orders will be delivered between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. in Rockport and Gloucester.
(978) 865-4100
Short & Main
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
(978) 281-0044
Sherry’s Corner Café
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Notes: Delivery through Delivery Shark, orders over $35 deliver for free
(978) 525-2177
Cape Ann Coffees
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(978) 282-1717
Destino’s
Gloucester
Delivery: Yes
Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Notes: Delivery starts at 11:00 a.m.
(978)283-3100
Mom’s Kitchen
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Hours: 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
(978) 282-4444
Sandpiper Bakery
Gloucester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Notes: Curbside pickup only
(978) 879-4136
Captain Dusty
Manchester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday though Sunday
Notes: Phone payments and curbside pickup available on request
(978) 771-5161
Essen
Manchester
Delivery: No
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Notes: Order and pay online for curbside pickup
(978) 704-9392
Blue Lobster Grille
Rockport
Delivery: Yes
Curbside Pickup: Yes
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(978) 546-9990