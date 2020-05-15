The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce along with Discover Gloucester has compiled a list of all area restaurants currently open for takeout, with delivery information and any other details you might want to know. Want a new spot to grab takeout this weekend? Check out some of these North Shore eateries.

—

Woodman’s of Essex

Essex

Delivery: Yes

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Notes: Available for delivery to Hamilton, Wenham, Manchester, Magnolia, and West Gloucester.

(978) 768-6057

Windward Grille

Essex

Delivery: No

Hours: 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

(978) 768-0050

Seaport Grille

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Notes: Open May 14 through 17, then open from May 20 onward.

(978) 282-9799

1606 Restaurant & Bar

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

(978) 491-5090

Tonno

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Notes: Tonno’s Wakefield location is also open for both takeout and groceries.

(978) 879-4795

Magnolia 525

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Notes: Curbside pickup available on request, and delivery available through Delivery Shark.

(978) 525-3230

Poseidon’s Pizza

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Hours: 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

(978) 290-4313

Yellow Sub Shop

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

(978) 281-2217

Virgilio’s Bakery

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday

(978) 283-5295

Charlie’s Place

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday

(978) 281-5002

Causeway Restaurant

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday

(978) 281-5256

Cake Ann

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Notes: Online orders will be delivered between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. in Rockport and Gloucester.

(978) 865-4100

Short & Main

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

(978) 281-0044

Sherry’s Corner Café

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Notes: Delivery through Delivery Shark, orders over $35 deliver for free

(978) 525-2177

Cape Ann Coffees

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(978) 282-1717

Destino’s

Gloucester

Delivery: Yes

Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Notes: Delivery starts at 11:00 a.m.

(978)283-3100

Mom’s Kitchen

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Hours: 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(978) 282-4444

Sandpiper Bakery

Gloucester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Notes: Curbside pickup only

(978) 879-4136

Captain Dusty

Manchester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday though Sunday

Notes: Phone payments and curbside pickup available on request

(978) 771-5161

Essen

Manchester

Delivery: No

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Notes: Order and pay online for curbside pickup

(978) 704-9392

Blue Lobster Grille

Rockport

Delivery: Yes

Curbside Pickup: Yes

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(978) 546-9990