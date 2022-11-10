If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.

FRANK, Beverly

Acclaimed restaurateur Frank McClelland has put together a gourmet menu including (but decidedly not limited to) slow-roasted turkey breast, truffle Madeira gravy, and fennel sausage apple brioche stuffing; a choice of sides like wild mushroom mac and cheese or rout vegetable cassoulet; and a pie for dessert. Not near Beverly? No problem: Meals can also be picked up at Assembly Row in Somerville or Salem, New Hampshire. Visit farmtofrank.com to order.

Cranberry-orange relish and pies from FRANK | Photographs by Reagan Byrne

Davio’s, Lynnfield

The popular Italian eatery goes all-American for Thanksgiving. Roasted free-range organic turkey will be accompanied by creamy Yukon gold potatoes, herb stuffing, cranberry apple chutney, and more delicious sides. Top it all off with something sweet like pumpkin pie and spiced caramel or pecan pie with bourbon crème anglaise. View the full menu and place your order at davios.com/lynnfield/events/turkey-dinner-home.

Plat du Jour Catering, Peabody

Feed a crowd with a feast from this popular family-style caterer. For $375, get enough oven-roasted turkey breast and fixings to serve eight to ten people. Sides include sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash with sage brown butter, giblet gravy, apple crisp, and much more. They’re accepting orders now, so visit platdujourcatering.com for details and contact info.

Dinner from Plat du Jour

Ledger, Salem

For the classics with a gourmet spin, order a takeout meal for two or four from Salem’s acclaimed Ledger. Meals include sliced turkey breast and confit turkey leg, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, green beans almondine, fresh herb stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. Don’t forget to add on some of Ledger’s signature popovers.

Spinelli’s, Lynnfield

Feeding a crowd? Order up the complete Thanksgiving dinner including a 20-pound turkey along with sides sufficient to feed 14 to 16 people. If there will be fewer people at your table, you can opt for the individual dinner: a plate of turkey, gravy, stuffing, squash, and cornbread, with a dessert of pumpkin pie. Check out the options at spinellis.com.

Table Manners, Ipswich

BONS-winning caterer Christopher DeStefano will be offering up full Thanksgiving dinners to go for both turkey lovers and vegetarians. The bird-based meal includes stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, and your choice of appetizer, two vegetables, and a pie. The vegetarian menu comes with mushroom arancini, spinach and cheese cannelloni, stuffing, mashed potatoes, an array of vegetables, and your choice of pie. If you’ve got the main course covered, sides and sweets are available a la carte.

Seasons 52, Burlington

The Thanksgiving dinner box from Seasons 52 feeds four to six diners a meal of roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, butternut squash, and housemade cranberry relish. dessert is a creation of pumpkin mousse, pumpkin cake, and whipped cream. View the menu and place your order at the restaurant website.