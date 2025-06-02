Sogno, the charming Italian dining destination, recently announced the return of its Wine Dinner Series with the Amalfi Coast Wine Dinner on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:00PM. The dinner will showcase a five-course menu inspired by the flavors of southern Italy, expertly paired with wines from the renowned Villa Matilde winery.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our wine dinner series as a way to share a little piece of Italy with the Greater Boston community,” said JP Martignetti, co-owner of Sogno. “These dinners are about more than just great food and wine—they’re an invitation to experience Italian culture, hospitality, and tradition, right here in Woburn.”

Prepared by Sogno’s culinary team, the dinner will highlight both local and imported ingredients, selected to complement each wine. The five-course tasting menu includes featuring burrata with grilled peaches, octopus carpaccio, roasted duck breast with amarena cherry sauce, grilled ribeye with coconut carrot espuma, and finished with a traditional Baba Napoletana for dessert—each paired with Campanian wines. Throughout the evening, guests will hear from Italian wine experts, who will share insights into the wines, the region, and the winemaking process.

To learn more, purchase tickets or make reservations, click here.