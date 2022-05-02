1. Star Wars trivia, Granite Coast Brewing, Peabody | May 5

Do you like craft beer? Do you know your wookies, X-wings, and Sith lords? Then head to Granite Coast Brewing to sip local brews and match Star Wars wits with other fans of Ren, Yoda, and Luke. Tickets available online.

2. 20th Annual New Works Festival, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport | May 6-7, 13-14

This celebration of emerging playwrights features one full-length play, two one-act plays, and 15 short performances over the course of two weekends. Learn more about the plays and buy tickets at firehouse.org/events.

3. Shawn Colvin – Steady On 32nd Anniversary Tour, The Cabot, Beverly | May 7

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin commemorates the 1989 release of her first album Steady On by performing her debut in its entirety. Tickets available at thecabot.org/event/shawn-colvin.

4. Hats and Heels Tea, Lynn Museum, Lynn | May 7

Join the North Shore Juneteenth Association for an evening of hats, heels, and healing discussion. Inspirational speakers, live music, good food, and thoughtful conversation will define the event. Learn more and buy tickets

Cape Ann Evening by Nell Blaine, one of the works to be featured at Cape Ann Blossoms | Image courtesy of Cape Ann Museum

5. Newburyport ArtWalk, Newburyport | May 7

A group of 10 galleries and studios will throw open there doors for special displays, demos, and sales of work by a range of artists, including painters, sculptors, jewelers, and more. More information available at newburyportartwalk.com.

6. Cape Ann Blossoms, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | May 13-15

This three-day event features arrangements by local floral designers inspired by and paired with selected works of art from the museum collection. The event kicks off with a preview party on Friday night, before opening to the general public over the weekend. More information and tickets at capeannmuseum.org/events.

7. Garden to Vase Spring Floral Arranging Workshop, Long Hill, Beverly | May 14

Learn all the basics of floral arranging, from choosing vessels, constructing a piece, and incorporating non-traditional materials in your design, all while surrounded by the horticultural beauty of Long Hill. Register at the Trustees of Reservations website.

8. Marblehead Spring Celebration, Marblehead | May 14

Marblehead’s second annual festival of spring will include sidewalk sales, cookie samples, face-painting, a beer garden, live music, open art studio, art-making activities, lawn games, sidewalk chalk drawing, and even a doggy photo booth so four-legged family members can also join in on the fun. Check out the schedule online.

9. Pysanky workshop, Wenham Museum, Wenham | May 14

Learn the Ukrainian folk art of pysanky, the process of using wax and dye to create intricately embellished eggs that, tradition holds, can prevent bad things from happening. Morning and afternoon sessions are available, and a portion of the proceeds will be donate to Razom, an organization helping meet medical needs in Ukraine. Register at the museum website.

Dory in progress | Photograph courtesy of Lowell’s Boat Shop

10. Building the Dory, Lowell’s Boat Shop, Amesbury | May 21

Get a hands-on education in the design and construction of traditional wooden boats. Participants will tour the oldest continuously operating boat shop in the country, learn about wood species used in boat building, use traditional hand tools, and try their hand working on the dory assembly line. Tickets available online.

11. PEM Prize Street Music Festival, Salem | May 22

The Peabody Essex Museum hosts a day of street music performances in downtown Salem and on the museum campus, alongside food trucks, a DJ, a beer garden, and live art experiences. Learn more at pem.org/events/pem-prize-festival.

Misery Islands | Photograph courtesy of the Trustees of Reservations

12. Girl Gang Craft Fair, Old Town Hall, Salem | May 22

A group of more than 70 vendors – largely women, trans, and nonbinary makers and artists – will sell their wares, including candles, pillows, apparel, and brooms (it is in Salem after all). For more details, visit girlgangcraft.com/events.

13. Island exploration on Great Misery Island and Bakers Island, Salem | May 28 and 29

Join in on the summer’s opening weekend cruise to one of the scenic islands off the shore of Salem. On Saturday, explore the trails and rocky shoreline of Great Misery Island, and on Sunday visit the historic lighthouse of Bakers Island. Tickets available through Essex Heritage on Eventbrite.