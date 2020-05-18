The Trustees tomorrow will open Crane Beach, deCordova Sculpture Park, Fruitlands Museum, Naumkeag, and World’s End, all with either timed entry restrictions or day passes. They will also be enforcing safety guidelines and face covering requirements. The Trustees aims to provide the community with safe, outdoor destinations in a controlled and limited manner, to ease overcrowding.

On March 24, The Trustees closed all 118 of its properties, then reopened 70 of those locations that don’t require staffing on April 8. The five properties being opened tomorrow all require staffing.

“Knowing how difficult it has been to get outside, get exercise, and connect with nature over the past weeks, The Trustees has worked tirelessly with local and state officials to safely expand access to our special places while balancing the need to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the Trustees said in a statement.

Visitors will only be allowed with pre-purchased parking passes, available online. Crane Beach and Fruitlands Museum will offer parking passes for the day, while World’s End, deCordova, and Naumkeag will be booking passes online for specific time windows. Only a limited number of passes to each place will be sold to ensure parking lots never reach more than half capacity. As with all Trustees activities, members can access discounted rates with their member numbers.

Crane Beach will be open to existing parking permit holders and Trustees members for two weeks, then will open to the general public starting June 3.

The Trustees won’t be accepting any parking permit transactions on-site for any property—if you’d like parking access, you have to purchase your pass online ahead of time. When you arrive at a property, staff will inspect your pass through your car window, and cars without reservations will be turned away.

“I have received hundreds of letters and emails describing how much these properties are loved and appreciated, which is why our staff is working so diligently to reopen these special places that serve to heal and restore us during this difficult time,” says Trustees president and CEO Barbara Erickson. “We are thrilled to reopen these five beloved properties and ask for the public’s help in following CDC social distancing guidelines and the Governor’s stay local recommendation.”

The Crane Beach bathroom facilities will be open with significant capacity controls. The Snack Shack and outdoor showers and water fountains will be closed, though vending machines will be available for drink and snack purchases. Lifeguards will be on duty from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week starting May 23. Castle Hill remains closed until further notice.

Besides requiring face coverings, The Trustees also asks that visitors abide by social distancing and stay local guidelines. They require visitors to limit Trustees property visits to those in their own towns, stay at least six feet apart from other visitors, and, where dogs are allowed, keep dogs leashed and away from other visitors.

“I understand exactly how important Crane Beach is to this area and how much people have missed not being able to enjoy its natural beauty and restorative properties,” says Trustees Director of the Crane Estate Peter Pinciaro. “That’s why we are thrilled to reopen Crane Beach and ask for the public’s help in following CDC social distancing guidelines and the Governor’s stay local order.”