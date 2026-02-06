Like many in their early to mid-twenties, Jeremy Adner of Swampscott wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do with his life. He had a few fun odd jobs, including bartending and a six-month stint as a ski instructor in Vail, Colorado, during the winter of 2023–24, but he wanted a career. When he returned from the slopes, he attended a trade show for a company his father had owned and where he had worked during college breaks from Union College, where he studied economics. The company, Inkcups in Danvers, is a leading supplier and manufacturer of inkjet and pad-printing equipment, laser plate-makers, inks, and related supplies.

Having worked on the equipment that Inkcups manufactured, he saw an opportunity to take one of the company’s new, smaller machines on the road. With this idea, Adner purchased one of the machines, retrofitted a van he calls the Sprinter Printer, and created DIY Drinkware. The North Shore–based venture is the world’s first and only mobile custom drinkware company, specializing in custom, on-demand drinkware printing at events.

Jeremy Adner started DIY Drinkware last year on the North Shore | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

“Our goal is to enhance events by offering guests something unique,” says Adner, who is also working toward his MBA in entrepreneurship at Endicott College, which he expects to complete by spring 2026. “Guests simply scan a QR code, upload a photo or design, and we print it live on cups, glassware, and tumblers for them to take home. The entire process only takes a few minutes and provides a fun and interactive experience that serves as both entertainment and a unique keepsake.”

DIY Drinkware has been onsite for a variety of events—from weddings and charity functions to corporate outings and large-scale activations, such as this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Ola Piasio, party organizer at American Surgical in Salem, hired DIY Drinkware for a company picnic. “I wanted our employees to have a meaningful keepsake from the event that included our company logo and their own personal touch,” says Piasio. “The process was fast, and people loved watching it because it is so unique. Once people saw others with their cups, they lined up like crazy because they wanted their own personalized drinkware.”

Adner customizes cups with pictures or logos.

Another satisfied customer is Sam Maxted, a volunteer event coordinator for the third annual Scogs Street Fest, held at Bent Water Brewing Company in Lynn. The event raises money for the Jeff Scogland Memorial Fund, which distributes scholarships to Marblehead High School students.

“I met Jeremy at Northshore Magazine’s BONS event in August and loved the idea,” says Maxted. “It was fun seeing people walking around with their personalized cups. People started filling them with beer right away.”

In just over a year since starting DIY Drinkware, Adner has been working on ways to continually improve the business. “Now we can send out the link ahead of time so people can take the time to submit pictures or images in advance without having to find one on the spot,” says Adner. “We also have a new feature where guests will get a text once their cup is ready if they don’t want to wait during periods of high demand.”

“Cups can be customized so it can be one picture, multiple pictures, or formatted in templates,” adds Adner. “I think one of the key selling points is the personalization aspect. We can add a corporate logo, a wedding date, or whatever the client wants so guests have a tangible memory of the event to take home.”

diydrinkware.com