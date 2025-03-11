On March 20th, the Firehouse Center for the Arts in downtown Newburyport will host the EmpowerHer Summit. This new event, created and spearheaded by Nancy Batista Caswell and Mary-Jo Anderson, aims to bring together area women for a day of inspiration. The day’s diverse lineup includes local female business owners, attorneys, elected officials, and published authors. Attendees will hear panelists speak on everything from career advice to how to overcome challenges, personal highs and lows, and much more. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Firehouse Center for the Arts and the Greater Newburyport YWCA.

Caswell, locally known for her involvement in many organizations and for being the proprietor of Brine restaurant in Newburyport, says her “vision for organizing this event is to bring together strong, impactful and inspirational women who may be flying under the radar in our community to share their successes and challenges, both in their careers and personal lives.” Each speaker has been selected because they have something to contribute towards the event’s goals, which are focused on empowerment and showcasing the stories of female business owners, professionals, and philanthropists. Ginny Eramo, Interlocks Medspa Managing Director and Salon President, will be speaking at the event and explains that as “someone approaching four decades as a local business owner, I hope to tie a connection between business and philanthropy. By immersing myself in various non-profits, fundraisers, and other initiatives, it opened doors to many new relationships and networks, all while ‘filling my cup’ and making a positive impact on my community.”

A series of engaging and lively discussions will address women in business, relationships, financial planning, life coaching and fulfillment, friendship, community building, and more. Those in attendance will hear from a wide range of voices, including former Newburyport Mayor Mary Anne Clancy, four term City Councilor at Large Afroz Kahn, local business owners, including Katie Goodrich of Ivory & Bone Interiors, Julie Bokat of Fuel Training Studio, and Rachel Carter of Charleston & Coco and Varsity Club. Regarding her involvement, Carter says, “for me, the EmpowerHer event is about celebrating the strong women in our community and championing collaboration over competition. Whether your business, mission or message is to a large national audience or hyper local in a place like Newburyport, there is room for everyone. Lifting others up makes us stronger people, businesses, and communities.”

Craig Sumberg, Executive Director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, says he “couldn’t be more excited to be hosting this important women’s empowerment event at the Firehouse. We’ve had a lot of great events on the Firehouse stage over the years, and from all accounts this one will rival them all in terms of star power and impact on the audience.” Breakfast will be provided for attendees by Olive’s Coffee and Bakehouse, with lunch by Middle Street Foods. Tickets are limited for this event and can be purchased here.