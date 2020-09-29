Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is excited to welcome visitors to the 21-acre Bailey Reservation, now open in Haverhill. Open to the public free of charge, this beautiful property offers an easy, quarter-mile trail loop through woodlands and along the shore of Chadwick Pond. It’s an ideal spot for families of all ages to explore, with plenty of wildlife to observe.

Donated in 2017, this property was the second gift from Janis Bailey and her late husband Perley of Haverhill, whose desired to see all of the family’s land protected.

Greenbelt, Essex County’s land trust, works with local individuals, families, farmers, and communities to protect the farmland, wildlife habitat, and scenic vistas of Essex County. Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 17,800 acres of local land.

Now through October 22, kids and parents can enjoy a StoryWalk™ along the trail, featuring Kate Messner’s children’s book Over and Under the Pond. This adventure is made possible in partnership with Haverhill Public Library’s Head of Youth Services, Chance Joyner. Follow a read-aloud video with Chance as you venture along the trail marked with storybook pages.

Before you go, stop by the Haverhill Public Library to borrow Greenbelt’s Exploration Kit, including magnifying specimen jars, magnifying glass, underwater viewers, and insect ID book.

Visiting Bailey Reservation

· Located at 474 Kingsbury Ave., Haverhill. Turn at Greenbelt sign.

· Open, free of charge, from dawn to dusk daily.

· Enjoy the StoryMap™ until October 22, 2020.

· Visit vimeo.com/461567340 for the read-aloud video.

· Visit ecga.org/Property-Bailey-Reservation for trail map and details.

· Parking available at trail start and end.

· Wearing bright colors during hunting season is always a good idea.

· Be safe and have fun!

For more information, visit ecga.org.