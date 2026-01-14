Imagine dining outdoors on the North Shore during the chilly winter months— yet remaining cozy and warm. Winters are long in New England, but the North Shore offers igloo dining with ocean views, forest surroundings, a bustling historic-city backdrop, and even riverfront scenery. Add a few snow flurries and you’ll feel as though you’re dining inside a snow globe.
A firepit at the Inn at Hastings Park | Photograph by @wearewavecollective/Inn at Hastings Park
Inngloo Wonderland at the Inn at Hastings Park, Lexington
For the fifth year, the Inn at Hastings Park hosts a private winter dining experience tucked between the inn’s