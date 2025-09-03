There are still a few weeks left of summer on the North Shore. At the end of the season the beaches are beautiful, the food is great, and the shopping is perfect. Let me share some of my favorites.

Que Mas, Beverly

This modern Latin Cuisine is not something you find very often on the North Shore. Located in Beverly, the restaurant is bright and open with a fun industrial feel. The food, oh the food! Start with the Street Corn, it’s off the charts. The Tijuana Caesar is grilled and unlike any Caesar I’ve ever had. The entrees are all great but my favorite is the Grilled Salmon. It’s served with a creamy lemon risotto. SO GOOD!

quemasrestaurant.com

Que Mas I Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

Lobster Shanty, Salem

After a long day on the beach, I’m always looking for a fun, casual place to relax. The Lobster Shanty in Salem is a self proclaimed dive bar. It promises great seafood as well as bar favorites. (I love the spicy crab cakes). And when it comes to cocktails, you won’t want to miss the Lobstertini garnished with a lobster claw! There’s live music and outdoor seating. It’s fun, casual, and a must this summer.

lobstershantysalem.com

Siana Aesthetics Medical Spa, Beverly

There are so many summer parties and gatherings and it’s important to me to look my best. The professionals at Siana Aesthetics Spa in Beverly can make sure your skin is in tip-top summer shape. I love the Hydrafacial. It leaves my skin plump and glistening and feeling so fresh. Perfect match for a beautiful summer event.

sianaaesthetics.com

All Chic 152, Marblehead

Did I mention I love to shop? Well I do! And one of my favorite spots is All Chic 152 in Marblehead. Whether I’m looking for a casual summer outfit for a backyard gathering or a wonderful dress for a special occasion, All Chic has me covered. And the best part, the price is right!

allchicat152.com

Lucia Lighting I Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Lucia Lighting & Design, Lynn

My husband and I love to entertain in the summer. The evenings are just perfect for cocktails and friends on the patio. In my opinion, lighting can either make or break a gathering, even outdoors. The design team at Lucia Lighting & Design in Lynn understand that concept. I love their beautiful showroom and the design team is amazing! Whether you’re lighting an outdoor space or a room in your house, Lucia Lighting has what you need.

lucialighting.com