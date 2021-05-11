Haverhill’s continued renaissance brings an energetic vibe to this once industrial city—discover some of our favorite things to do in this North Shore town. For more, check out how to spend a day in Haverhill.

Where to Eat

Enjoy burgers, beer, and all things pork at The Hidden Pig. 130 Washington St., 978-914-6800, thehiddenpighaverhill.com

Locally made beer on the outdoor deck or inside its historic bar makes an afternoon at The Tap Brewing Company just great. 100 Washington St., 978 374-1117, tapbrewingcompany.com

Monthly themed wine dinners elevate an already great menu at Keon’s. 105 Washington St., 978-521-0112, keons.com

Essex Street Grille has a cozy brick interior and great food, making for a romantic night out. 25 Essex St., 978-372-4477, essexstreetgrillehaverhill.com

Sample Texas and Southern cuisine like chicken and waffles and BBQ at G’s Restaurant. 35 Washington St., Haverhill, 978-377-0457 gshaverhill.com

Barrio boasts tacos, tequila, and more on a charming stretch of the Merrimack River. 2 Merrimack St., 978-519-3967, barrio-tacos.com/location/haverhill

Head to Wingate Street, just around the corner from the main downtown drag to dine at Shoe City Urban Bistro or its sister restaurant, The Peddler’s Daughter Irish Restaurant & Pub. 44 Wingate St., 978-372-9555, thepeddlersdaughter.com

Where to Shop

Skin Serenity Medispa helps your body and skin look and feel their best. 545 Main St., 978-226-3749, skinserenitymedispa.com

Opal & Oak Boutique is in the heart of downtown and offers a trendy selection of women’s clothing and accessories. 50 Washington St., 978-519-8860, shopopalandoak.com

The Color Mint offers hand-selected clothing and accessories in both its brick-and-mortar boutique and pop-up trailer. 25 Railroad Square #205, 978-241-9690, shopthecolormint.com

Humble Healings offers CBD products along with gifts, home items, and in-store events like tarot readings. 90 Washington Street, 978-519-8031, humblehealings.com

Find beautiful and unique local art and thoughtfully curated gift items at The Winged Rabbit. 53 Wingate St., 978-556-9366, thewingedrabbit.com

Pamper yourself with the hair and nail services at downtown’s lovely Le Posh Salon & Spa. 42 Washington St., 978-912-7471, leposhsalon.com

Veteran-owned Battle Grounds Coffee not only has great coffee and food, but also coffee subscriptions, apparel, and coffee gear like hand grinders and brewing tools. 39 Washington St., battlecoffee.com

Experience fitness, swimming, and more at the brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities at Cedardale Health & Fitness. 931 Boston Road, 978-373-1596, cedardale-health.net

Hike the miles of trails around Kenoza Lake at the 700-acre Winnekenni Park Conservation Area and enjoy the view from the picturesque hilltop Winnekenni Castle. Castle Rd., 978-521-1686, winnekenni.com

Enjoy recreational and competitive swimming, classes, and community at The Bradford Swim Club & Recreation Center. 328 Salem St., 978-373-1051, bradfordswimclub.com

Align your body, mind, and spirit at The Yoga Tree’s indoor and outdoor classes. 90 Washington St., 978-914-0085, theyogatreestudio.com

Where to Play

Golfers love Haverhill for its variety of courses for every interest and skill level, including Bradford Country Club 201 Chadwick Rd., 978-372-8587, bradfordcc.com; Crystal Lake Golf Club 940 N Broadway, 978-377-0655, crystallake-golf.com; Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., 978-556-0900, renaissancema.com; Haverhill Golf & Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, 978-373-1146, haverhillcc.com; and Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center 654 Hilldale

Ave., 978-374-9380, garrisongolf.com

Ski Bradford, Haverhill’s premier ski area, is just a few miles from its busy downtown. 60 South Cross Rd., 978-373-0071, skibradford.com

Tattersall Farm’s historic property features wooded trails, 19th-century plantings, community garden plots, working hay fields, and family-friendly events and educational programs. 542 North Broadway,

tattersallfarm.weebly.com

Visit this beautiful winery to sample local wines and take part in fun activities, like yoga in the vineyard, at Willow Spring Vineyards. 840 West Lowell Ave., 978-374-1473, willowspringvineyards.com

Hike, swim, and boat at the Lake Saltonstall Conservation Area also known as Plug Pond. Mill St. and Sanders Rd., cityofhaverhill.com