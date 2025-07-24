I am a devoted fan of the Wizard of Oz. Any mention of going over the rainbow, emerald cities, ruby slippers – even flying monkeys – and you have my attention. When I heard the North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) had the Wizard of Oz on their stage this month, I and a fellow Oz obsessed friend grabbed tickets to the show. I had never seen the Wizard of Oz performed live on stage and certainly not in a theatre in the round, so NSMT’s production was a first for me but not for NSMT.

“Throughout the years, The Wizard of Oz has become a timeless tale that continues to enchant audiences around the globe. I truly believe this spell-binding production will provide families of all ages with a magical, shared experience, one that captures the wonder of live theatre and creates lasting memories,” says NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “It has been several years since NSMT last brought this classic tale to the stage, and we felt with the recent resurgence of interest in the world of Oz, this is the perfect time.”

The cast of The Wizard of Oz. Photograph By Paul Lyden Michele Ragusa as The Wicked Witch. Photograph By Paul Lyden Bridget Delaney (Dorothy Gale) and Ethan Carlson (The Scarecrow). Photograph By Paul Lyden

Sitting in my seat before the performance my anticipation spiked as I took in the iconic screen door and followed the swirl pattern on the stage floor. Both hanging above and encircling the stage are massive screens used for the set backdrop. They, along with the live orchestra and dynamic lighting, pull you into a completely immersive theatre experience. Colored confetti falling from the theatre ceiling marked pivotal scenes including both red then white confetti for when Dorothy and friends are spelled asleep in the field of red poppies and then awakened by Glinda’s magic snow. A smaller circle in the middle of the stage moved up and down allowing for dramatic entrances and exits. The actors also came and left through the audience – including a moving platform that allowed for Glinda to descend gracefully in her bubble. I was utterly captivated.

“Theatre-in-the-round provides a sense of liberation. This represents the most significant challenge. It encourages one to think beyond conventional boundaries and devise innovative solutions. Conversely, while the proscenium theatre allows for greater creativity in set design, the round format enables a deeper emphasis on narrative and the freedom to create a fully immersive production that makes the audience experience a show, not just watch it.” says Producing Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill.

Photographs Courtesy of NSMT

The extensive cast includes child actors as the munchkins with their sheer delight in their roles emanating from their faces. Veteran NSMT actor David Coffee starred in the dual role of the Wizard of Oz and Professor Marvel complete with a humbug reference – a nod to his recurring role as Ebenezer Scrooge in the theatre’s annual production of A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the most captivating performance was not by a human. The role of Toto was played by Bug the dog who met all his cues perfectly – and yes Dorothy had dog treats in her basket.

Photograph By Paul Lyden

“Over the years, live animals have been featured several times on the NSMT stage, most recently in our 2019 production of Oklahoma, where the Actor portraying Curly made his first entrance to the stage on horseback. For our previous productions of The Wizard of Oz, we utilized the services of a renowned trainer who specializes in stage performances. However, this season, his dogs were all hired on shows with conflicting dates, so we sought submissions from both local and national owners and trainers for the role of Toto. Following an extensive search, including a local open call, we met Bug’s fantastic owner/trainer/handler, Katelyn Minnie, who is based in NYC. Bug and Katelyn spent a week with us in the rehearsal studios, working with the Actors and props they would interact with on stage.” says Associate Producer and Casting Director Matthew Chappell.

In their lobby NSMT featured To Show We Care, a micro-nonprofit dedicated to encouraging people affected by ​cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by raising funds for them to attend the theatre and other entertainment events. Learn more at: toshowwecare.org

The theatre’s 70th Anniversary Season is far from over and I am already planning my next outing.

The 2025 mainstage season will continue with Grease (August 12 – 24), Rent (September 16 – 28), The Cher Show (October 21 – November 2), and will conclude with the annual production of A Christmas Carol(December 4 – 21). Children’s Shows will include Finding Nemo, Jr. (July 25 & 26) and Footloose: Youth Edition(August 22).

For more information and to purchase tickets: nsmt.org