After a two-year hiatus, the Bluefin Blowout came back strong this year, raising a total of $505,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire. The record-breaking check was presented last week, bringing the total amount raised in the Bluefin Blowout’s history to $1.3 million.

“It is amazing what a community can do with such a fun idea,” said Warren Waugh, managin partner of event organizer, the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group. “You get some enthusiastic and competitive captains and crews together and create excitement. Everyone wants to be part of the Bluefin Blowout to raise lots of money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Gloucester, our fishing crews, sponsors, and volunteers, together will help find a cure.”

The tournament raised funds on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association The Longest Day initiative, with all proceeds supporting efforts to advance critically needed research and provide care and support to all those impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

A total of 67 boats competed in the 3-day Atlantic bluefin tuna tournament at Cape Ann’s Marina in Gloucester. Weighing in at 688 pounds, the winning fish was hooked by captain Junior Dunne and crew of Easy Scrapin’, who took home a $125,000 jackpot.

The Bluefin Blowout began in 2012. Lyon-Waugh Auto Group has sponsored and organized the event since 2017, transforming it into a powerhouse fundraiser. Waugh, was a caregiver for his wife Liz for 11 years, as she struggled with younger-onset Alzheimer’s. Liz passed away in 2018.

The Bluefin Blowout fundraising kicked off with a 5K Family Fun Run in May, followed by a Bluefin Bash gala and auction in mid-July. The tournament, which took place July 26-28, drew hundreds who enjoyed weigh-ins, vendors, and the Bluefin Blowout BBQ by the Sea, featuring live music and entertainment.

“Bluefin Blowout is a fun, enthusiastic event that not only brings together individuals and boats from across New England and beyond but emphasizes the importance of raising critical funds and awareness to help end this devastating disease,” said Charlene Bemis, Development Director for the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH. “This is the first time ever that our chapter has had a single, local event reach the million-dollar fundraising milestone for The Longest Day which is an incredible testament to the commitment of Lyon-Waugh Auto Group and everyone involved.”

For more information about Bluefin Blowout visit bluefinblowout.com. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs visit alz.org/manh.