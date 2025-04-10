Birthday celebrations are underway at Encore Boston Harbor. To mark their one-year milestone, Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, a seafood restaurant located inside the Everett luxury hotel and casino, is rolling out a month-long lineup of whimsical birthday-themed promotions designed to delight guests and give back to the community.

“This first year at Seamark has been everything we hoped it would be — for the company and for me personally. As we hit our one-year mark, we’ve been thinking a lot about how grateful we are for the support and loyalty from our guests,” said Sean Christie, CEO of Carver Road Hospitality. “It feels great to be back in my hometown, and we wanted to celebrate our birthday with the people who’ve made this year so special.”

Seamark Birthday Espresso Martinis

Every espresso martini served during the month of April will be dressed for the occasion – complete with a festive birthday graphic garnish for the ultimate Instagram-worthy cheers. Available throughout the month of April.

Old Wives’ Tale Birthday Cocktail

At Old Wives’ Tale, the restaurant’s hidden speakeasy, guests can toast to Seamark’s birthday with an elevated twist on the fan-favorite pistachio martini. Choose your spirit and enjoy this limited-edition cocktail with a wow-worthy presentation in a “gift-wrapped” glass. Available throughout the month of April.

Seamark’s Birthday Sundae Gives Back

Guests also celebrating an April birthday can enjoy Seamark’s signature Birthday Sundae on the house. Even sweeter, Seamark will donate $10 in the guest’s name to support cancer care and research in Boston. Just show valid ID and dig in for a good cause. Available throughout the month of April.

The Golden Oyster

A Seamark twist on the golden ticket, from Sunday, April 6 through Sunday, April 13, one lucky oyster per night will reveal a surprise golden ticket underneath. This will be one lucky oyster per night when a dozen are ordered. Guests who find it will win a $100 Seamark gift card. Available nightly from April 6–13.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit seamarkencore.com.