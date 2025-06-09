Salem sibling restaurants Settler and Bernadette have announced Monthly Provisions Boxes, curated, once-monthly delivery boxes that will include a bespoke selection of freshly baked breads, handmade pastas, kitchen snacks, and more. Boxes, which feed two to four people, are available in limited quantities for pickup at Bernadette at 65 Washington Street in Salem, for $75 per month, or for local delivery for $90 per month. Local delivery ranges extend into Peabody, Swampscott, Marblehead, and greater Salem.

Both restaurants are the purview of husband-and-wife team Aaron and Shanna Chambers. Settler, a cozy ode to Mediterranean cooking that opened in 2020, serves homemade sourdough from a starter that Chef Aaron has been tending for over a decade. At Bernadette, the popular and chic Washington Street bistro that opened just last year, the bread is also a welcome amuse bouche.

The restaurant duo’s Provisions Box offers a choice of the standard base variety or, alternately, a rotating, seasonal variety. Advertised as “a little glimpse into both kitchens,” it’s a welcome entrée into the world of these two stunning restaurants, right down to the warm Madeleines that make an appearance on both restaurants’ dessert menus.

“The Monthly Provisions Boxes are an evolution of something we started earlier this spring called Base or Batch—a little side project that took off faster than we expected,” says Shanna Chambers, co-owner of Bernadette and Settler. “Guests could pre-order either a ‘Base’ (our signature sourdough) or a rotating ‘Batch’ (i.e. za’atar and confit garlic, rosemary and black olive). It was a fun way to share what we love baking, but the demand was bigger than what we could keep up with.” June’s “batch,” she notes, is black mission fig and walnut.

The new boxes allow the restaurant to control the demand, while adding delicious—and ever-changing—extras, like house made pastas, sauces, spreads, and pâtés; chips, lavash, or socca, a gluten-free, chickpea-based flatbread from France; dips like labneh, and baba ghanoush; pantry staples like vinaigrettes and preserved citrus; off-menu desserts and small bites; and even rotating baked goods, in addition to the superlative sourdough. Members can pause or cancel their subscription at any time through the online portal, Table 22. And additional perks include access to items not featured on either Bernadette or Settler’s menus, wine pairing suggestions, priority invitations to ticketed dinners, seasonal recipe cards from the kitchen, and the first chance to purchase limited-run pantry items.

When possible, items are sourced locally. The items found in these boxes, the owners note, are largely purchased from family-run farms and New England producers, placing an emphasis on sustainability. Offerings change in accordance with the seasons, making these subscriptions an ever-evolving delight—and a reminder that each moment is fleeting, and momentarily delicious.

The inspiration, Shanna Chambers says, lies in the delight of a great weekend of perfect staples. “Good bread, leftover baba ghanoush or whipped ricotta from Saturday’s family meal, maybe a vinaigrette or jar of something pickled,” she says. “What we like to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon with an Aperol Spritz in hand.”

For more details: Click Here