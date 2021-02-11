Candlelight, white tablecloths, red roses, cozy banquettes, and ocean views—looking for a table for two this Valentine’s Day? Check out these restaurants overflowing with ambiance and pulling out all the stops for the perfect date night.

1606 Restaurant & Bar

Gloucester

1606 Restaurant and Bar at Beauport Hotel in Gloucester, under culinary leadership of executive chef John Welch, is a dining experience to be shared with a loved one. The dark wood paneling, cozy banquettes, and dramatic ocean views make it a special occasion any time you’re dining here. Chef Welch, a New England native, brings his passion for locally sourced, refined coastal cuisine plus an elevated, yet simple, approach to New England classics that will wow you.

1606restaurant.com

Angelo’s Ristorante

Stoneham

Featuring traditional Northern Italian dishes, Angelo’s Ristorante works with three generations of family recipes, using local ingredients including herbs and spices to create its seasonally inspired menu. House-made pastas, sauces, and mozzarella are to be enjoyed in a relaxing atmosphere that includes a wine bar and lounge. Of special note is their custom-built wine cellar, where they are able to host private dinner.

angeloristorante.com

FRANK

Beverly

An urban-chic dining room, impeccable service, and some of the best cuisine north of Boston makes dining at FRANK a special night out any time. Award-winning chef and co-owner Frank McClelland has created lifelong relationships with local New England farmers that lead to the freshest seasonal ingredients, which he elegantly presents in his restaurant. farmtofrank.com

G Bar

Swampscott

Executive chef and owner of G Bar and Kitchen in Swampscott, Gregg Brackman, has a loyal following as his intimate gem has become a mainstay for patrons to enjoy fresh, innovative food. White tablecloths, a banquette, and flowers set the mood for an intimate evening out.

grestaurant.com

Ithaki

Ipswich

With beautiful dining rooms featuring Dijon walls, crisp tablecloths, and fresh flowers, Ipswich’s Ithaki restaurant is a little jewel, tucked off the main thoroughfare of a town known to most for fried clams. Chef/owner Petros Markopoulos says he is in love with food, and his dishes prove it. His modern Mediterranean cuisine is prepared with care—filet mignon with lobster, pistachio encrusted rack of lamb, baked feta, and of course oysters are all on offer.

ithakicuisine.com

Photograph by Brian Samuels

La Fina

Andover

This sleek new steakhouse with a stunning white interior complete with fireplace and cozy banquettes make a visit there night to remember. The menu is just as brilliant as the surroundings. Fried oysters, Gnocchi Al Tartufo, and cooked-to-perfection steaks are on offer.

lafinarestaurant.com

La Rosa’s

Andover

Vases of red roses top each marble high-top table in this cozy space on a side street in Andover. With the feeling of an Italian bistro, La Rosa’s turns on sophisticated charm at night. Not to mention the stylish cocktails, delicious dining, and an urban vibe.

larosasofandover.com

Nine Elm American Bistro

Danvers

“Intimate chic” dining is the perfect phrase to describe this Danvers bistro. With only a few people served at any one time, the preparation of each dish receives careful attention it. Chef Matt Sanidas and his wife, Jean, assembled an eclectic yet thoughtful menu offering dishes such as grilled filet mignon, artichoke crusted salmon, and panko crusted crab cake. 9elm.com

Photograph by Katie Ring

Teresa’s Prime

North Reading

With a cozy fireplace, deep leather banquettes, top-notch service, and delicious cuisine, Teresa’s Prime is the perfect spot to bring your honey. Nick Yebba, Jr., helms the kitchen turning out mouth-watering American and Italian inspired dishes and hand-cut steaks and chops and a full raw bar that will impress any date.

teresasprime.com

Photograph by Brian DeMello

Tonno

Gloucester

With exposed brick walls, wood floors, cozy seating, and white tablecloths, this award-winning seafood restaurant in Gloucester is a favorite spot for lovers of seafood, and well, lovers. For Valentine’s Day chef Anthony Caturano is preparing something special—a limited three-course menu for two with some of Tonno’s signature dishes. Tonno is also offering a Valentine’s Box for Two to go!

tonnorestaurant.com

What’s your favorite romantic restaurant on the North Shore? Let us know in the comments below!