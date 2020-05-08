With everything else going on the world right now, Mother’s Day has snuck up on us. With restaurants open for takeout only, taking mom out to eat won’t be an option. But fear not: There’s still time to order a wonderful meal from some of your favorite North Shore spots. Here are a few of our favorite local restaurants’ Mother’s Day specials to get you started.

Turner’s Seafood

Salem

Turner’s was happy to announce yesterday that they’re reopening their Salem location for takeout as of today. Check out their Mother’s Day specials, with features like lobster bisque, seafood risotto, and crab cakes. Just doing dinner for two this year? Make it a memorable evening with their “dinner for two” special, including surf ‘n’ turf plus a bottle of Champy sparkling wine.

turners-seafood.com

—

Island Creek Oyster Bar

Burlington

Is mom and oyster lover? It’s not too late to order from Island Creek Oysters, which harvests daily, and ships oysters right to your door. Order by tonight for free overnight shipping! You can also order her caviar while you’re at it, for a truly decadent Mother’s Day treat.

shop.islandcreekoysters.com

—

Settler

Salem

Preorder the perfect Mother’s Day feast from Settler in Salem—their “Perfect Gift Box” comes with a trio of dips, vegetable salad, seared salmon, chicken breast, a chocolate hazelnut gateau, and madeleines. The entrées come ready to bake, and the meal serves four to six people. You can even add on a mimosa kit or one of their hand selected wines.

settlersalem.com

—

Mission Oak Grill

Newburyport

The Brazilian-American hotspot in Newburyport is now open for takeout! You can place orders online or by phone. Try their Mother’s Day specials: filet mignon or baked stuffed shrimp, or keep it classic with their “simply grilled” salmon, shrimp, chicken, or steak.

missionoakgrill.com

—

Daniella’s Café

Danvers

Get brunch, dinner, and dessert covered at Daniella’s Café in Danvers. Their special this weekend is a mouthwatering grilled salmon over pesto pasta with pine nuts, grape tomatoes, and lemon olive oil. Or grab other selections from their extensive Italian menu, complete with family meals serving two to three people. Round out your order with Italian pastries like tiramisu, cannoli, or limoncello cake, plus a bottle of wine.

daniellascafe.com

—

C.K. Pearl

Essex

The modern, eclectic seafood restaurant on the Essex River is offering a special family style Mother’s Day menu available for preorder today and tomorrow, May 9. Choose from entrées like baked haddock and beef tenderloin, sides like mashed potatoes and asparagus, plus a key lime pie for dessert! Places orders by calling the restaurant at 978-890-7378.

ckpearl.com