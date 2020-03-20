Since Gov. Baker’s announcements that all restaurants’ dining rooms would be shuttered this week, with only takeout options available, area restaurants have been making some tough decisions about how to handle this crisis. While many have temporarily closed, many more remain open for takeout, often with new, limited menus.

To get the lowdown on which restaurants are temporarily closed and which are still open for take away, visit Northshore’s Dining Guide. What’s usually a straightforward guide to dining out on the North Shore is now your resource to navigating the restaurant scene amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking for a takeout option tonight? Here are a few to get you started.

La Fina/LaRosa

The two sister restaurants in Andover remain open for takeout, with a few highlights. At LaRosa, you can find a full takeout menu plus their new La Fina Butchery, offering prime cuts that you can order on the phone or online and cook up yourself at home. Over at La Fina, find an exclusive takeout menu offered Thursday through Saturday, with features like scallops and risotto, truffle fries, and, of course, steak.

Short & Main

Gloucester’s contemporary bistro Short & Main offers takeout that you can order over the phone or online—check their website for their menu, changing daily. “We are ready to continue serving you in a safe and responsible way,” Short & Main said in a statement. “Place your order over the phone with a credit card and we will deliver to your car on Short Street. No cash, no signatures, no door handles.” They won’t be offering delivery currently, as they say it “adds an extra link in the chain” that they can’t control, leaving more room for error.

Serenitee Group

Four Serenitee Group restaurants are remaining open for takeout and delivery: Hale Street, 15 Walnut, The Spot and Maggie’s Farm. You can order from Hale Street, Maggie’s Farm, and 15 Walnut through Grubhub, while The Spot’s delivery can be ordered by calling the restaurant. Check out some of these spots if you’re looking for sushi or some hearty entrees like baked haddock, salmon, or meatloaf with a twist. Serenitee has also encouraged those who can to donate to the U.S. Bartenders Guild Charity Foundation to help out-of-work bartenders, or Open Door or Citizens Inn to help feed the hungry.

Sea Level

The oyster bar with locations in Salem and Newburyport is offering a limited version of their regular menu for online ordering and pickup. Follow their Instagram for daily takeout features. And, all industry workers, first responders, and public service workers will receive 50% off their orders.

Seaglass/Capri

Salisbury’s sister restaurants Seaglass and Capri are remaining open for takeout, offering their fresh seafood and Italian favorites at reduced prices. Check out the menus on their websites, then call in your order for curbside pickup at 978-462-5800. Starting next week, you can order from either on Grubhub.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Feeling like pizza? The Burlington spot famous for their New Haven style pies is offering takeout. Place orders over the phone or on their website.