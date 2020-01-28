Instead of bundling up and staying in this month, celebrate all that winter in New England has to offer with snowshoeing, ice sculptures, eagle sightings, baking lessons, and more. Because we couldn’t choose just ten events, find some extras at the bottom!

Newburyport Farmers’ Winter Market

February 2 and 16

Support local farmers, fishermen, and artisans this month at Newburyport’s winter farmers’ market, held snow or shine at the Tannery Marketplace Event Tent and featuring produce, meats, baked goods, and crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tannery Marketplace Event Tent, Newburyport.

www.thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org/

Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate and Ice Sculpture Festival

February 7 through 9

This month, don’t miss the 18th annual Salem’s So Sweet festival, featuring downtown ice sculptures, chocolate specials, and Valentine’s Day shopping. The festival kicks off on Feb. 7 with a chocolate and wine tasting event at Rockafellas, and continues on Feb. 8 and 9 with downtown trolley rides, ice sculptures, chocolate samples, and shop discounts around town.

Where: Downtown Salem

salemmainstreets.org/festivals/salem-so-sweet/

Brew Moon Snowshoe Hike

February 8

Celebrate the month’s full Snow Moon with a moonlit hike through Appleton Farm’s trails, capped off by local beers and snacks at the Old House. This event is 21+ and registration is required.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $30; $24, members

Where: Appleton Farms, Hamilton and Ipswich

www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50438.html

Valentine’s Flea Market

February 8

Check out unique work (like vintage art) and treat your loved one with gifts from 35+ vendors inside Derby Square’s Old Town Hall.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Old Town Hall, Salem

www.thesalemflea.com

Baking School: Essential Breads

February 9 and 16

Baker Jess Wagoner shows guests how to bake the perfect loaf in this two-hour baking class. The Feb. 9 class focuses on sourdough, while the Feb. 16 is on pizza and focaccia.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: $75; $60, members

Where: Appleton Farms, Hamilton and Ipswich

www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50502.html

2020 Eagle Festival

February 15

Celebrate the return of the North Shore’s Bald Eagles at the 2020 Eagle Festival, where you can experience an eagle tour, see a raptor show, or have fun with other family-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Varies per event

Where: Newburyport and Amesbury, varies per event

www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/joppa-flats/news-events/eagle-festival

Nature Photography Workshop

February 22

Hosted by the Greater Lynn Photographic Association, this workshop, led by three experienced instructors, covers the technicalities of nature photography, like equipment, composition, lighting, and competitions.

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Price: $55; $40, members

Where: Greater Lynn Photographic Association, Lynn

greaterlynnphoto.org/workshops_details.php?a#NatureWorkshop

Greater Newburyport’s Chamber Pot 2020

February 26

Grab a raffle ticket (or a few) for Greater Newburyport’s Chamber of Commerce to win some of $18,000 in cash prizes—first prize is $10,000 cash. The live drawing event also includes a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Price: $100 per raffle ticket

Where: Brick & Ash, Newburyport business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/chamber-pot-2020-68268

Red Door Supper Club

February 27

Willowdale Estate’s executive chef presents a refined four-course meal with wine pairings in the rustic, elegant Topsfield estate. Make new friends and try something unique!

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Price: $75

Where: Willowdale Estate, Topsfield

www.eventbrite.com/e/red-door-supper-club-tickets-87444556021?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Witch City’s Dueling Pianos

February 27

Two talented, high-energy pianists battle it out with audience-requested songs to see who can raise the most money for nonprofits Stepping Stones for Stella and Northeast Arc. Tickets includes refreshments and coffee, while VIP tickets a cocktail hour and hor d’oeuvres beginning at 5:15 p.m.

When: 7:15 p.m.

Price: $75; $125, VIP

Where: Hawthorne Hotel

high5em.com/?page_id=2384

P.S.: A Couple Extras!

Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow

February 19 and 29

In this group exhibition at Salem State University’s Winfisky Gallery and curated by Allison Maria Rodriguez, Latina artists explore climate justice issues. The exhibit opens on Feb. 5, with a curator talk and opening reception on Feb. 19 and a community reception Feb. 29.

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: Winfisky Gallery, Salem State University

www.salemstate.edu/calendar/awaken-conjuring-our-tomorrow-feb-05-2020

2nd Annual Winter Wilderness Festival

February 8

Camp Denison hosts their second family winter event complete with a bonfire, sledding, ice skating, crafts, fire-building lessons, hiking, s’mores, and more. Register online, but the event is free.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: Camp Denison, Georgetown

northshorenatureprograms.com/family-programs.html