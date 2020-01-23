This month, Briar Barn Inn celebrates its one-year anniversary and has announced expanded offerings, events, and amenities for 2020. Located in historic Rowley, the inn offers guests a distinctive farmhouse experience with 30 boutique guestrooms in a bucolic country setting.

The property includes on-site 100-seat restaurant Grove and a full-service spa, with specialty restorative treatments from experienced therapists, and they’re set to debut a lagoon-style spa this summer. They also plan to add this year new monthly spa events, cooking classes, wine and whiskey tastings, pasta-making demos, outdoor lawn and patio events, and a new expanded menu at Grove Restaurant.

Combining casual elegance with rustic comfort and located on the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway, Briar Barn is a picturesque setting for weddings, events, or just a little getaway. Grove Restaurant is open year-round to the public and features local seasonal ingredients from North Shore farms and purveyors.

Owned by Bramble Hospitality, which also runs Topsfield’s Willowdale Estate, Briar Barn Inn saw over 8,000 overnight guests from around the globe in their first year. “We’ve met so many wonderful people with guests from as far as Korea and as close as three doors down!” said owner Briar Forsythe. “There’s a lot in store for our little oasis throughout the upcoming year and I look forward to celebrating with both new and old friends of the Inn.”

This Saturday, January 25, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., the team at Briar Barn Inn is celebrating their first year with a special anniversary open house. Guests can stop by for live music, festive décor, complimentary snacks and drinks from Grove, and they’re even encouraged to wander the grounds and guest rooms with friends and family. The Spa will offer relaxing, mini chair massages in the library from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., and the first 60 guests will receive a Briar Barn Inn swag bag and the chance to win a free overnight stay.

For more information, visit briarbarninn.com.