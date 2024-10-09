Karma Asian Fusion has opened its fifth location, a two-story restaurant in downtown Winchester featuring its signature fusion flavors, a diverse cocktail menu, and vibrant atmosphere. The two-story design blends modern elegance with traditional Asian elements, for a space that is approachable yet thoroughly sophisticated. Outdoor seating adds an inviting option for enjoying a meal.

The menu features a fusion of flavors that unify Asian, Japanese, French, Cantonese, and Peruvian culinary traditions with a modern twist, for an unexpected but unforgettable meal. Dishes highlight indulgent ingredients in creative combinations, like the Kumamoto oyster with yuzu gelee, trout roe and uni; the bluefin otoro tartare with caviar and cassava chips; or the BBQ with chipotle and cilantro.

The innovative and adventurous cocktail menu has also been carefully curated to complement the Karma dining experience. The Tropical Breeze features raspberry and passionfruit flavors, topped with a yuzu foam, and the Green With Envy is a green matcha martini with hints of coconut. If you’re dining and drinking with a crowd, try the Chinese New Year, a large-format mai tai that serves 12.

“In each community we enter, we strive to create an oasis and a dining experience that provides a transformative experience,” said Iverson Guo, Head Chef and Owner of Karma Asian Fusion. “Our fifth location represents our commitment in elevating the cuisine and beverage program to truly bring something completely different to the community each and every time they come to Karma.”

The Winchester restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner.

Karma operates four additional locations in Andover, Burlington, Concord, and Westford.

16 Thompson St., Winchester, 781-570-2207, winchester.karmaasianfusion.com