Further expanding its culinary offerings as one of the region’s top dining destinations, MarketStreet Lynnfield announces the opening of Alchemy, the highly anticipated New American restaurant from the North Shore’s Serenitee Restaurant Group.

Alchemy pays homage to the group’s original Gloucester location that first debuted in 2003 where it quickly became a neighborhood gem and was loved by the community for over twelve years. Serenitee Restaurant Group is now thrilled to open Alchemy again, but this time with a vibrant new look in a casual, family friendly atmosphere and with an entirely fresh take on its menu.

Alchemy boasts a diverse menu drawing inspiration from around the globe and overflowing with creative and seasonal dishes, including show-stopper selections of sushi, inventive starters, and soulful noodles and grains to shareable plates, beautiful entrées, and more. Matched with an approachable list of craft cocktails served from the restaurant’s two large indoor and outdoor bars, Alchemy at MarketStreet Lynnfield is one of Serenitee Restaurant Group’s largest restaurants to date, seating 297 guests and also featuring a private dining room and an extended patio with plenty of seating to enjoy during the warm weather seasons.

Alchemy is open now for lunch and dinner seven days a week and will soon serve its popular weekend brunch.



“We couldn’t be more excited about the opening of Alchemy and being a part of this vibrant community,” says Jeff Cala, COO of Serenitee Restaurant Group. “Alchemy is the kind of spot you can visit with the whole family while you’re out enjoying MarketStreet one day, stop by with coworkers for an after work drink at the outdoor bar another, and then visit again for date night later in the week. We really strive to offer a diverse range of experiences all under one roof.”



Alchemy’s menu is not held to a specific genre, but is rather designed to feature something for everyone. The restaurant’s opening menu includes standout starters such as the caramelized onion & marrow dip with smoked marrow, tobacco onions, chives, and grilled onions ficelle, alongside bountiful noodles and grains such as lamb rigatoni with slow roasted lamb neck ragu, pomodoro, summer greens, mint and market vegetables.

Entrées feature some outstanding dishes like halibut saltimboca with black beluga lentils, soy-braised mushrooms, porcini, and burnt sage butter, and a ribeye heart steak with crispy garlic potatoes, grilled little gem Caesar, and fermented chili sauce. The tantalizing list of sushi options includes of nigiri and sashimi as well as inventive maki rolls and appetizers from the sushi bar. Brunch will be available on weekends featuring everything from Alchemy’s signature “deviled eggs” with poached eggs, buckwheat polenta, sikil pak, and grilled bread, to fried chicken & waffles with a Belgian waffle, piementon fried chicken, and spiced syrup.



Similar to Alchemy’s food menu, the restaurant’s cocktail menu is globally influenced with big flavors and is designed to appeal to everyone’s taste buds. Cocktails strike a balance between familiar and new with highlights such as The Toki Highball, a Japanese highball consisting of perfectly carbonated Japanese whiskey (Suntory Toki), carbonated water, and clear, hand-cut ice and the Yellow Submarine, a blend of Aji Amarillo pisco, mango, lime, amchur, and egg white. A carefully curated collection of both domestic and international wines and sakes fills out the rest of Alchemy’s extensive beverage menu alongside a refreshing lineup of locally sourced draught and packaged brews.

Alchemy’s kitchen will initially be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Starting the week of August 9, Alchemy’s hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Alchemy will be offering an advanced waitlist option accessible through their website. Takeout will also be available. For more information about Alchemy, visit alchemy-lynnfield.com and follow @Alchemy_Lynnfield on Instagram and @AlchemyLynnfield on Facebook.