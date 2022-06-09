Year after year, we patiently wait for New England summer. Around here, making it through snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures is just part of what we are willing to do in the name of summertime. Which is why when locals and visitors have the opportunity to dine seaside, you better believe they show up. From stunning ocean views to warm breezes and crafted cocktails at sunset, all of these restaurants deliver quintessential summer dining on the North shore.

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar at Beauport Hotel in Gloucester | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar at Beauport Hotel

Gloucester

Located inside Gloucester’s exquisite Beauport Hotel is 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar. Between the breathtaking waterfront, the comfortable outdoor seating, and the live entertainment, there’s nothing not to love about this location. New menu items include lobster pizza, curried mussels, Spanish octopus terrine, a rotating summer crudo, and more. Patrons can also look forward to enjoying the new Sunset Terrace and veranda area, where guests can gather for conversation and enjoy a sunset. Inside, diners can’t go wrong with a seat at the dining room or at the oyster bar. And don’t forget about the incredible brunch, either. 1606restaurant.com

CK Pearl

Essex

At CK Pearl in Essex, the view is as delicious as the food. With summer menus in full swing, the restaurant continues its commitment to working with local farms to bring diners modern takes on classic New England fare as well a selection of new favorites and a great cocktail menu.

Owner Patrick Shea is hard at work this summer also overseeing CK Pearl’s new sister restaurant in Gloucester, deCKlyn’s, which features a large deck, spacious dining room, two bars, and lots of live music all summer long. ckpearl.com

Dryft is a new upscale dining option on the water in Revere | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Dryft

Revere

Dryft in Revere is an elevated dining experience and a beachfront dining destination all in one. Featuring classic New England dishes, the menu boasts everything from fresh seafood to house-made pastas that are most definitely must-order items. From a daily selection of oysters to street corn to crafted cocktails served in a modern yet elegant atmosphere, this is a spot you don’t want to miss. dryftrevere.com

Mission on the Bay

Swampscott

Mission on the Bay might be exactly what you picture when conjuring up the perfect summer evening. With views of the water and of Boston, the rooftop deck is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail or local beer. Mission’s revamped summer menu includes a full menu on the deck (including sushi and main dining room items), so there’s something for everyone. Newly installed garage door awnings as well as heat lamps ensure that you can enjoy the view and stay warm no matter the weather. missiononthebay.com

Mission on the Bay offers great seafood and views from Swampscott | Photographs by Ashley Jolley

SurfSide

Salisbury

Whether you are seeking a night out with friends, a fun date night spot, or a lunchtime location for the kids, SurfSide in Salisbury fills the bill. With incredible beachside views, signature cocktails, and a kids menu, it’s hard not to be charmed by this lively seaside spot. And don’t miss the weekend dance party and DJ—two ingredients for a perfect summer night. surfsidesalisbury.com

Yella on the Water

Gloucester

At Yella on the Water, the box for incredible ocean views is more than checked. Upping the ante at Yella are the staff members, who make sure that every guest has the best experience possible. And the menu is no slouch either. From freshly squeezed juices for cocktails to syrups made in-house, to scratch-made kitchen items, to spices from Turkey, expect a worldly dining experience. The restaurant is committed to working with intention and with local purveyors, fishermen, and small businesses who take pride in what they do. The beverage program at Yella is exceptional, and the restaurant works with boutique wineries to produce thoughtfully curated selections. yellaonthewater.com/menu-gloucester